TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 5, 2019

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

214 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-062115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

214 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-062115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

214 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-062115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

214 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

NMZ029-033-034-062115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

114 AM MDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ270-062115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

114 AM MDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.

TXZ271-062115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

114 AM MDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

TXZ272-062115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

214 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ273-062115-

Eastern Culberson County-

214 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ274-062115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

214 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ075-062115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

214 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 96.

TXZ082-062115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

214 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ278-062115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

214 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 93 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ277-062115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

214 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ276-062115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

214 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ275-062115-

Chinati Mountains-

214 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ279-062115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

214 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 93 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

TXZ282-062115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

214 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to around 100 along the

Rio Grande. East winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to around 100 along the Rio

Grande. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s in the mountains to around

100 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds 10 to

15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97 in the mountains to 99 to

105 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 88 to 98 in the mountains

to 100 to 106 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94 in the mountains to

97 to 103 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 83 to 93 in the mountains to

96 to 102 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-062115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

214 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 85 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 81 to 87.

TXZ281-062115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

214 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

