TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

_____

826 FPUS54 KOUN 122001

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

TXZ086-130900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ083-130900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ084-130900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ087-130900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ085-130900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ088-130900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ089-130900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ090-130900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast