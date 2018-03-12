TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Updated 4:08 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
_____
826 FPUS54 KOUN 122001
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
TXZ086-130900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ083-130900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ084-130900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ087-130900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ085-130900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ088-130900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ089-130900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ090-130900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast