TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

_____

653 FPUS54 KOUN 170101

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

801 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

TXZ086-170900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

801 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ083-170900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

801 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ084-170900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

801 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ087-170900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

801 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ085-170900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

801 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ088-170900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

801 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ089-170900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

801 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-170900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

801 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast