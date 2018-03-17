TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

948 FPUS54 KOUN 172341

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

TXZ086-180900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy

until early morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of light rain early, then a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph early becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ083-180900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ084-180900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. East winds

10 to 15 mph early becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ087-180900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph early becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ085-180900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of light

rain early, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this evening. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph early

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ088-180900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy

until early morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of light rain early, then a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph early becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ089-180900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy

until early morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of light rain and thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph early becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ090-180900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy

this late evening and early morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms early, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms this

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph early

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast