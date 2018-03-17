TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Updated 7:48 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
948 FPUS54 KOUN 172341
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
TXZ086-180900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy
until early morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of light rain early, then a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 10 mph early becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ083-180900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ084-180900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. East winds
10 to 15 mph early becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
Light and variable winds becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ087-180900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 10 mph early becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ085-180900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of light
rain early, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this evening. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph early
becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ088-180900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy
until early morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of light rain early, then a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 10 mph early becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ089-180900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy
until early morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of light rain and thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph early becoming light and
variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ090-180900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
641 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy
this late evening and early morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms early, then a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms this
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph early
becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
