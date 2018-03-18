TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Updated 7:08 am, Sunday, March 18, 2018
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
_____
034 FPUS54 KOUN 181101
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
601 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
TXZ086-182100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
601 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms this morning.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 70. Light and variable winds becoming south around
10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ083-182100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
601 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Partly cloudy
early. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming
south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ084-182100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
601 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Partly cloudy
early. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ087-182100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
601 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ085-182100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
601 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms this morning.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ088-182100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
601 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms this morning.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ089-182100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
601 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms this morning.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ090-182100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
601 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast