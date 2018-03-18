TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

034 FPUS54 KOUN 181101

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

601 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

TXZ086-182100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

601 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms this morning.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 70. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ083-182100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

601 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Partly cloudy

early. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ084-182100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

601 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Partly cloudy

early. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ087-182100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

601 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ085-182100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

601 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms this morning.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ088-182100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

601 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms this morning.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ089-182100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

601 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms this morning.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ090-182100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

601 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

