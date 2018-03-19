TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
TXZ086-192100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust early this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ083-192100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Windy. Patchy blowing dust this late
morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ084-192100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust this late
morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ087-192100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust this late
morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ085-192100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Windy. Patchy blowing dust this late
morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ088-192100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust this late
morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ089-192100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust early this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-192100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
341 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
