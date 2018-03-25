TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Updated 11:07 pm, Saturday, March 24, 2018
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 24, 2018
362 FPUS54 KOUN 250301
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
1001 PM CDT Sat Mar 24 2018
TXZ086-250900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
1001 PM CDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ083-250900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
1001 PM CDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy
after midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ084-250900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
1001 PM CDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy
after midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ087-250900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
1001 PM CDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ085-250900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
1001 PM CDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ088-250900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
1001 PM CDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ089-250900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
1001 PM CDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ090-250900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
1001 PM CDT Sat Mar 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
