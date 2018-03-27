TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, March 26, 2018

001 FPUS54 KOUN 270201

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

901 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

TXZ086-270900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

901 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ083-270900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

901 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms early this

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph early this evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ084-270900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

901 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms early this evening, then a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, colder. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ087-270900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

901 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms early this evening, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ085-270900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

901 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms early this evening, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ088-270900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

901 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ089-270900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

901 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ090-270900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

901 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

