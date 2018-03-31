TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

340 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

340 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

340 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

340 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

340 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

340 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

340 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

340 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

340 AM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

