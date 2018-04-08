TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

133 FPUS54 KOUN 081520

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1020 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

TXZ086-082100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1020 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ083-082100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1020 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ084-082100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1020 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ087-082100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1020 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ085-082100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1020 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ088-082100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1020 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ089-082100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1020 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ090-082100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1020 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

