TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

