Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1001 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ083-060900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1001 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ084-060900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1001 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ087-060900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1001 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ085-060900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1001 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph late this evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ088-060900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1001 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph late this evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ089-060900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1001 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ090-060900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1001 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

