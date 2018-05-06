TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

_____

331 FPUS54 KOUN 060840

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

340 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

TXZ086-062100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

340 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ083-062100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

340 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ084-062100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

340 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-062100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

340 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-062100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

340 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ088-062100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

340 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ089-062100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

340 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ090-062100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

340 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather