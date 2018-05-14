TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 13, 2018

651 FPUS54 KOUN 140501

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1201 AM CDT Mon May 14 2018

TXZ086-140900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1201 AM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ083-140900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1201 AM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and

large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-140900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1201 AM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and large hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-140900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1201 AM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, and

large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ085-140900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1201 AM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ088-140900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1201 AM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds,

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ089-140900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1201 AM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-140900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1201 AM CDT Mon May 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds,

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

