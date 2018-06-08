TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 7, 2018

_____

655 FPUS54 KOUN 080540

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1240 AM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

TXZ086-080900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1240 AM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms

likely late this evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-080900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1240 AM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-080900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1240 AM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-080900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1240 AM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-080900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1240 AM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ088-080900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1240 AM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely late this evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ089-080900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1240 AM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms

likely late this evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ090-080900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1240 AM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Showers and thunderstorms

likely late this evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

