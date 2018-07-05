TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018
_____
425 FPUS54 KOUN 051940
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
240 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
TXZ086-060900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
240 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph this evening becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ083-060900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
240 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ084-060900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
240 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ087-060900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
240 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ085-060900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
240 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ088-060900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
240 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ089-060900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
240 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph this evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ090-060900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
240 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather