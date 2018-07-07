TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018

350 FPUS54 KOUN 070320

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1020 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

TXZ086-070900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1021 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-070900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1021 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph late this evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-070900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1021 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph late this evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-070900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1021 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-070900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1021 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph late this evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-070900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1021 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-070900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1021 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-070900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1021 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of showers late this evening. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

