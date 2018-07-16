TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018
_____
568 FPUS54 KOUN 160840
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
340 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
TXZ086-162100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
340 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
$$
TXZ083-162100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
340 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
$$
TXZ084-162100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
340 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ087-162100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
340 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ085-162100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
340 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
$$
TXZ088-162100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
340 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
$$
TXZ089-162100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
340 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
$$
TXZ090-162100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
340 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 103. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather