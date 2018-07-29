TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018
_____
895 FPUS54 KOUN 290840
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 29 2018
TXZ086-292100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as hot.
Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ083-292100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ084-292100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as hot.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ087-292100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as hot.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ085-292100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as hot.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ088-292100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as hot.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ089-292100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as hot.
Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ090-292100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
340 AM CDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as hot.
Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather