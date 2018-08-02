TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

_____

146 FPUS54 KOUN 020520

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1220 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

TXZ086-020900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1220 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-020900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1220 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-020900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1220 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear late in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph late in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-020900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1220 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear late in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-020900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1220 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-020900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1220 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-020900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1220 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ090-020900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1220 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather