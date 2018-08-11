TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018

_____

120 FPUS54 KOUN 111040

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

540 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

TXZ086-112100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

540 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-112100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

540 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-112100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

540 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-112100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

540 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

80s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-112100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

540 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-112100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

540 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and a chance of

showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-112100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

540 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-112100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

540 AM CDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as

warm. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather