Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

420 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

TXZ086-252100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

420 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ083-252100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

420 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ084-252100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

420 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ087-252100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

420 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ085-252100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

420 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 102. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ088-252100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

420 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ089-252100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

420 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ090-252100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

420 AM CDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

