TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
890 FPUS54 KOUN 022001
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
TXZ086-030900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ083-030900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ084-030900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ087-030900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ085-030900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ088-030900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ089-030900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ090-030900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather