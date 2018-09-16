TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
_____
629 FPUS54 KOUN 161340
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
840 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
TXZ086-162100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
840 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ083-162100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
840 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ084-162100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
840 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ087-162100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
840 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ085-162100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
840 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ088-162100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
840 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ089-162100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
840 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ090-162100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
840 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather