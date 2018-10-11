TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018

993 FPUS54 KOUN 110521

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1221 AM CDT Thu Oct 11 2018

TXZ086-110900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1221 AM CDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ083-110900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1221 AM CDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ084-110900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1221 AM CDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ087-110900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1221 AM CDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ085-110900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1221 AM CDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ088-110900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1221 AM CDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ089-110900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1221 AM CDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ090-110900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1221 AM CDT Thu Oct 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

