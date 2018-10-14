TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018
_____
623 FPUS54 KOUN 140321
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
1021 PM CDT Sat Oct 13 2018
TXZ086-140900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
1021 PM CDT Sat Oct 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ083-140900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
1021 PM CDT Sat Oct 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance
of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ084-140900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
1021 PM CDT Sat Oct 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ087-140900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
1021 PM CDT Sat Oct 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ085-140900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
1021 PM CDT Sat Oct 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 50. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ088-140900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
1021 PM CDT Sat Oct 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs
around 70. Light and variable winds becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ089-140900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
1021 PM CDT Sat Oct 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in
the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 50. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-140900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
1021 PM CDT Sat Oct 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in
the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
