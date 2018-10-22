TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, October 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

TXZ086-230900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ083-230900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ084-230900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ087-230900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ085-230900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ088-230900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ089-230900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ090-230900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

