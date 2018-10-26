TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

004 FPUS54 KOUN 261940

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

TXZ086-270900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ083-270900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ084-270900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ087-270900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ085-270900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ088-270900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ089-270900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ090-270900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 PM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

