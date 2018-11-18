TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

_____

947 FPUS54 KOUN 180121

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

721 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

TXZ086-181000-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

721 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ083-181000-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

721 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late

in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ084-181000-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

721 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late

in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ087-181000-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

721 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ085-181000-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

721 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ088-181000-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

721 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ089-181000-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

721 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ090-181000-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

721 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather