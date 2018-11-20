TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018

_____

560 FPUS54 KOUN 200920

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

320 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

TXZ086-202200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

320 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Warmer. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ083-202200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

320 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ084-202200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

320 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ087-202200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

320 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ085-202200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

320 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ088-202200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

320 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ089-202200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

320 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ090-202200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

320 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather