TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

_____

026 FPUS54 KOUN 181121

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

521 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

TXZ086-182200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

521 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ083-182200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

521 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ084-182200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

521 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ087-182200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

521 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ085-182200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

521 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ088-182200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

521 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ089-182200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

521 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ090-182200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

521 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather