TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

_____

753 FPUS54 KOUN 112121

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

TXZ086-121000-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ083-121000-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A chance of rain showers early in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ084-121000-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ087-121000-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ085-121000-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ088-121000-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ089-121000-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ090-121000-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers late in the evening. A

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

