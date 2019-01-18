TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

993 FPUS54 KOUN 180341

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

941 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

TXZ086-181000-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

941 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ083-181000-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

941 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow after midnight.

Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ084-181000-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

941 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ087-181000-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

941 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Windy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ085-181000-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

941 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Very

windy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ088-181000-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

941 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Very windy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ089-181000-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

941 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ090-181000-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

941 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest 30 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

