TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019

TXZ086-212200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ083-212200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ084-212200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ087-212200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ085-212200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ088-212200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ089-212200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ090-212200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

