TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019

_____

646 FPUS54 KOUN 240921

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

TXZ086-242200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ083-242200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ084-242200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ087-242200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ085-242200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ088-242200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ089-242200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ090-242200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

_____

