TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 40.

West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

increasing to 35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 40.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing

to 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to

around 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

