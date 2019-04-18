TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

121 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

121 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers early in the morning. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

121 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers early in the morning. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

121 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers early in the morning. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

121 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers early in the morning. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

121 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers early in the morning. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

121 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers early in the morning. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

121 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight chance of rain

showers early in the morning. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

121 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers early in the morning. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

