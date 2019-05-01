TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019

154 FPUS54 KOUN 010921

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

421 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

TXZ086-012100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

421 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ083-012100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

421 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ084-012100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

421 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Light and variable winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ087-012100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

421 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ085-012100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

421 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ088-012100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

421 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ089-012100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

421 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ090-012100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

421 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

