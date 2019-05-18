TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019

_____

617 FPUS54 KOUN 180741

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019

TXZ086-182100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-182100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-182100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-182100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-182100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-182100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-182100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-182100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

