TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, May 27, 2019

_____

092 FPUS54 KOUN 280841

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

341 AM CDT Tue May 28 2019

TXZ086-282100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

341 AM CDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ083-282100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

341 AM CDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Not as warm. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-282100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

341 AM CDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-282100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

341 AM CDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-282100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

341 AM CDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ088-282100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

341 AM CDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ089-282100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

341 AM CDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ090-282100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

341 AM CDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and large hail. Locally heavy rainfall

possible late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

_____

