TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 1, 2019

_____

391 FPUS54 KOUN 020921

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

TXZ086-022100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ083-022100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ084-022100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ087-022100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ085-022100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ088-022100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ089-022100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ090-022100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

421 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather