TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019
_____
772 FPUS54 KOUN 070341
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
1041 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
TXZ086-070900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
1041 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ083-070900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
1041 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ084-070900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
1041 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ087-070900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
1041 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ085-070900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
1041 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ088-070900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
1041 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ089-070900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
1041 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ090-070900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
1041 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather