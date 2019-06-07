TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

772 FPUS54 KOUN 070341

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1041 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

TXZ086-070900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1041 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ083-070900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1041 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-070900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1041 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-070900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1041 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-070900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1041 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-070900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1041 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-070900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1041 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ090-070900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1041 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

