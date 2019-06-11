TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

341 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

341 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

341 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

341 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

341 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

341 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

341 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

341 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

341 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

