TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019
_____
773 FPUS54 KOUN 190601
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
101 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
TXZ086-190900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
101 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely after
midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ083-190900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
101 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ084-190900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
101 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ087-190900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
101 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ085-190900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
101 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ088-190900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
101 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ089-190900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
101 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-190900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
101 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows around 70. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather