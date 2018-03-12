TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

069 FPUS54 KSJT 121943

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

TXZ127-130915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ072-130915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ140-130915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ054-130915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ098-130915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ099-130915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ049-130915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ113-130915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ114-130915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ128-130915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ064-130915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ065-130915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ066-130915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ071-130915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ073-130915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ139-130915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ154-130915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ155-130915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ076-130915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ077-130915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ078-130915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ168-130915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ169-130915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ170-130915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

243 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

