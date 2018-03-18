TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

813 FPUS54 KSJT 180000

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

TXZ127-180915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ072-180915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph becoming west.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ140-180915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the east in the evening, then shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ054-180915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, then shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ098-180915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ099-180915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ049-180915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ113-180915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ114-180915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ128-180915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ064-180915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in

the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, then shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ065-180915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ066-180915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ071-180915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph in the evening, then shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ073-180915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ139-180915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ154-180915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ155-180915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ076-180915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ077-180915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph in the evening, then shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ078-180915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ168-180915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ169-180915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ170-180915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast