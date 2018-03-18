TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 8:08 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
813 FPUS54 KSJT 180000
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
TXZ127-180915-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ072-180915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph becoming west.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing
dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ140-180915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in
the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the east in the evening, then shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ054-180915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, then shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ098-180915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ099-180915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ049-180915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ113-180915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ114-180915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ128-180915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ064-180915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in
the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in
the evening, then shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ065-180915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ066-180915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing
dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ071-180915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to
10 mph in the evening, then shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ073-180915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ139-180915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in
the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ154-180915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ155-180915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ076-180915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ077-180915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to
10 mph in the evening, then shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ078-180915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ168-180915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ169-180915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ170-180915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
700 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
