TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

TXZ127-192115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ072-192115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ140-192115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ054-192115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ098-192115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ099-192115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ049-192115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ113-192115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ114-192115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ128-192115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ064-192115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ065-192115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ066-192115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ071-192115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ073-192115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ139-192115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ154-192115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ155-192115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ076-192115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ077-192115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ078-192115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ168-192115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ169-192115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ170-192115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

342 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

