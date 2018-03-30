TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ072-310900-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ140-310900-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ054-310900-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ098-310900-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ099-310900-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ049-310900-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ113-310900-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ114-310900-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ128-310900-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ064-310900-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ065-310900-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ066-310900-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ071-310900-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ073-310900-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ139-310900-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ154-310900-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ155-310900-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
TXZ076-310900-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ077-310900-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Not
as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ078-310900-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ168-310900-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ169-310900-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
TXZ170-310900-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
