TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

_____

163 FPUS54 KSJT 301945

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

TXZ127-310900-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ072-310900-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-310900-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ054-310900-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-310900-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-310900-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ049-310900-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-310900-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-310900-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ128-310900-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ064-310900-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-310900-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-310900-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ071-310900-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-310900-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ139-310900-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ154-310900-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ155-310900-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ076-310900-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-310900-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-310900-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-310900-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ169-310900-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-310900-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

245 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

