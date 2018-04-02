TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

060 FPUS54 KSJT 021924

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

TXZ127-030915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Near steady temperature around 60.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

north 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ072-030915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ140-030915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ054-030915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the north 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ098-030915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to north 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ099-030915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to north 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ049-030915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ113-030915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the north 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ114-030915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

north 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ128-030915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

north 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ064-030915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ065-030915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ066-030915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ071-030915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ073-030915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ139-030915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ154-030915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ155-030915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ076-030915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ077-030915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ078-030915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ168-030915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ169-030915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ170-030915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

224 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast