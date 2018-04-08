TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ072-082215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ140-082215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ054-082215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ098-082215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ099-082215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ049-082215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ113-082215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ114-082215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ128-082215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ064-082215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ065-082215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ066-082215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ071-082215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ073-082215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ139-082215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ154-082215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ155-082215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ076-082215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ077-082215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ078-082215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ168-082215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ169-082215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ170-082215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
416 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
